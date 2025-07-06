Elon Musk's ‘America Party’ idea gets 40% backing in new poll - all details here

Around 40% of Americans say they might support a new political party created by Elon Musk, according to a new poll. The survey by Quantus Insights found 14% would be "very likely" and 26% "somewhat likely" to back Musk's proposed “America Party”.

Advertisement

Republican men show strongest interest in Musk's third-party plan: Poll Musk announced this idea during a fight with former ally Donald Trump over a huge government spending bill. He called Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill" – which adds $3.3 trillion to the U.S. debt – “insane”. Musk argues America needs an alternative to the two major parties, which he claims actually work together as a "uniparty" against regular people’s interests.

The poll shows clear splits in who likes Musk’s idea. Republican men are most interested – 57% said they’d likely support the America Party. Independent men followed at 47%.

But Democrats largely dislike the plan, with just 7% of Democratic men saying they’d strongly back it. The survey of 1,000 voters also found deep unhappiness with both main parties: 59% of independents said neither Republicans nor Democrats represent American values well.

Advertisement

Experts note this openness to a third party isn’t really about Musk himself – it reflects widespread frustration with the current political system.

Musk’s feud with Trump exploded after the spending bill passed Congress last week. The Tesla CEO had served in Trump’s government but quit in May. After Musk criticized the bill, Trump warned he might cancel government contracts for Musk’s companies and even suggested deporting him (Musk was born in South Africa). Trump ally Steve Bannon attacked Musk as a "foreigner" trying to split conservative voters. Meanwhile, Musk’s poll on X about starting the party got over 1.25 million votes, with 65% saying “yes”.

Even with his $361 billion fortune, experts say Musk would struggle to create a real national party. Each state has different rules for new parties to get on ballots – California alone requires 75,000 registered members or 1.1 million signatures!

Advertisement

Election lawyer Brett Kappel explained: “The state laws... make it as difficult as possible for a third political party”. Campaign funding laws also limit individual donations to parties to just $10,000 per state yearly.