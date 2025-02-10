Elon Musk’s BIG statement after DOGE takes over Education Department in US: ‘No such department exists in federal…’

Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has started taking control over the Department of Education. DOGE officials have gained the access to “administrator” email accounts at Department of Education.

DOGE's action led to sharp ciriticism from American activists and politicians, including Congressman Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost. Reacting to his criticm, Elon Musk said, “No such department exists in the federal government,” reported MSNBC.

Donald Trump on Sunday had described the Department of Education as ineffective, wasteful and dominated by radical leftists, reported AFP citing Fox News interview.

‘No such education department exists’: Elon Musk Alejandro had recently shared a video from the office of Department of Education and claimed that officials are blocking members of Congress from entering the Department of Education. In his social media posts, he called the access of information to DOGE staff as illegal.

Elon Musk commented on Maxwel Alejandro Frost’s post

DOGE takeover of the Education department According to NBC News, members of DOGE, Akash Bobba and Ethan Shaotran have gained administrator-level status in the department's email system.

DOGE staffer Shaotran had accessed the back end of the ed.gov website on Friday, reported NBC News citing sources.

After USAID, Donald Trump's next target is Department of Education Days after halting funding to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk are targeting Department of Education.

Trump said in his interview to Fox News that over the next day or so he will order Musk to turn his government scalpel to the Department of Education, a frequent target of Republican ire.

"Then I'm going to go to the military," Trump said, reiterating his call for a review of spending at the Pentagon, whose budget totals some $850 billion.