Tesla founder Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson has called out their father's controversial hand gesture of an alleged “Nazi Salute.”

“The Nazi salute sh*t was insane. Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig, and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was,” said Wilson, according to the news report. “That sh*t was definitely a Nazi salute,” they said in an interview with Teen Vogue.

Apart from Elon Musk, Wilson also blamed the crowd for not calling out the controversial gesture and not talking about it.

“The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced,” they said.

Father-Daughter relationship In July 2024, Wilson told the news portal NBC News that she was in the process of denouncing Elon Musk as a biological father and did not wish to be related to him in any form.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” said Wilson, reported the news portal.

In the recent interview, Wilson also highlighted how she does not want to associate with Elon Musk anymore because she does not care about him.

“I don't give a f**k about him. I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore,” said Wilson in the Teen Vogue interview.

According to the news portal's report, Elon Musk did not respond to the queries sent about his daughter's remark on his controversial move.

Elon Musk's ‘Nazi Salute’ Billionaire Elon Musk's hand gesture at US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025, sparked debates on social media as netizens related it to the world-famous Adolf Hitler's “Nazi Salute” symbolism.

Musk placed his right hand on his chest, and with his fingers spread, he pushed it up at an angle before turning around to make the gesture again for his supporters in the back on the occasion of the 47th US President's inauguration ceremony.

Originally the Nazi Salute was often used between the years 1933 and 1945 in Hitler's Germany and was followed up with the words ‘Heil Hitler’ or ‘Seig Hitler.’