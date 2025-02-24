Elon Musk's initiative to streamline federal employee accountability through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has sparked significant pushback across multiple US government agencies, including NASA.

At NASA, managers at several centers, including Johnson Space Center, Glenn Research Center, and Ames Research Center, instructed employees to "PAUSE" any response to the email—concerns centered on compliance, potential disclosure of sensitive information, and the already stressful work environment. NASA spokespeople confirmed they would issue further guidance, Bloomberg reported.

What is Elon Musk’s ‘report or resign’ order? The core of the controversy revolves around an email sent under Musk's directive, demanding employees outline their previous week's accomplishments in five bullet points. The email threatens resignation for non-compliance.

Musk's 'resign or explain' email triggers federal agency revolt

Similarly, other federal agencies, including the Defense Department, FBI, State Department, and the Office of National Intelligence, advised their staff against immediate responses. The Defense Department emphasised its own performance review procedures, while the FBI stressed its internal oversight.

According to AP report, the move has also drawn criticism from federal employee unions, notably the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which denounced the initiative as "irresponsible and sophomoric" and vowed to challenge any unlawful terminations. The AFGE criticized the authority granted to Musk, whom they characterized as "unelected and unhinged."

The new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, sent a message to personnel on Saturday saying, "the FBI, through the office of the director, is in charge of all our review processes,"

Also Read | 5 Upcoming NASA Missions That Will Shape the Future

'What did you do last week?' email Federal employees nationwide received an email Saturday titled "What did you do last week?" requesting a five-bullet summary of their prior week's work. Elon Musk, leading the Department of Government Efficiency, stated on X that non-compliance would result in resignation.

Trump has appointed Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and a major donor to the president, to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory body. Musk has been tasked with reducing public spending and addressing alleged waste and corruption within the government.

DOGE, a broad-ranging entity under Musk’s leadership, has faced resistance from various sectors. Its aggressive cost-cutting measures have sparked controversy and encountered mixed court rulings.