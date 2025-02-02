Elon Musk and his DOGE team have been given access to the US government's Treasury Department's payment system, according to a report by the New York Times. The move follows after a standoff between Musk's team and a top Treasury department official David Lebryk who resisted giving access to department's payment system. Reportedly, the official was subsequently put on leave and then retired after the dispute.

US Senator Ron Wyden (Democrat) confirmed the news in a post on Bluesky, stating“Sources tell my office that Treasury Secretary Bessent has granted DOGE *full* access to this system. Social Security and Medicare benefits, grants, payments to government contractors, including those that compete directly with Musk's own companies. All of it,”

Musk's allies, who were given access to the Treasury's payment system, were reportedly made employees of the department, underwent government vetting and received security clearances.

Why is Musk taking control of Treasury Department payment? The payment system makes over $6 million in payments on behalf of US federal agencies and also contains personal information on millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments, tax refunds and other funds from the US government.