Elon Musk’s DOGE team reportedly gains control of US Treasury Department payment system - what it means

Elon Musk's DOGE team has gained access to the US Treasury's payment system after a dispute with official David Lebryk. Senator Ron Wyden confirmed the news, stating they can manage payments including Social Security and Medicare benefits, amid concerns over potential misuse of power.

Published2 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Musk’s DOGE team reportedly now control US Treasury department payment system(REUTERS)

Elon Musk and his DOGE team have been given access to the US government's Treasury Department's payment system, according to a report by the New York Times. The move follows after a standoff between Musk's team and a top Treasury department official David Lebryk who resisted giving access to department's payment system. Reportedly, the official was subsequently put on leave and then retired after the dispute.

US Senator Ron Wyden (Democrat) confirmed the news in a post on Bluesky, stating“Sources tell my office that Treasury Secretary Bessent has granted DOGE *full* access to this system. Social Security and Medicare benefits, grants, payments to government contractors, including those that compete directly with Musk's own companies. All of it,”

Musk's allies, who were given access to the Treasury's payment system, were reportedly made employees of the department, underwent government vetting and received security clearances.

Why is Musk taking control of Treasury Department payment?

The payment system makes over $6 million in payments on behalf of US federal agencies and also contains personal information on millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments, tax refunds and other funds from the US government.

With Musk's team getting control of the system, the Trump administration could restrict the disbursement of money approved for specific purposes by Congress, the New York Times reported.

First Published:2 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST
