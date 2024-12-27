Elon Musk's ex-partner and Canadian singer Grimes has revealed her India connection and spoke out against the anti-India sentiments amid a backlash over the appointment of Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy advisor for Artificial Intelligence by President-elect Donald Trump.

Grimes took to social media X to reveal that her step-father was an Indian and she grew up in a half-Indian household.

“Suddenly concocting anti Indian energy out of nowhere is embarrassing y'all. Also, they were clear they planned to do this. My step dad's Indian, I had a fire childhood in a half Indian household. Indian culture jives very well with western culture,” Grimes posted on X, lending support to the appointment of Sriran Krishnan.

When asked by a user if India would be okay with being flooded by American culture so much that it changes their significantly, Grimes said it was already done to India. “It has caused a ton of problems for them,” she said. Also Read | ’Y’: Elon Musk, Grimes welcomed 2nd baby through surrogacy in Dec 2021

“No us companies just flooded them w phones/ weird controlled internet access like thru facebook only. The inverse proposal actually benefits us and prob hurts them re: brain drain Canada has this issue w the us. They take our top talent to the detriment of the country,” Grimes said in another post on the thread.

In another reply to a user, she said, “It's good to remember negative comments feel louder and more numerous. If you haven't much been subjected to social media toxicity it's good to remember ur monkey brain is telling you ur gonna get kicked out of the tribe and die of starvation or rape - important to fight the monkey brain impulses that social media seeks to trigger.”