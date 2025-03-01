Elon Musk's family tree: Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk recently welcomed his 4th child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

His newest child, a boy named Seldon Lycurgus, is his 14th child.

With Zilis, Musk already has three children – twins Strider and Azure, and Arcadia.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” Zilis posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

“Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded with a heart emoji.

The announcement came just two weeks after influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed that Musk fathered her child.

On 14 February, Ashley wrote on X: “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that the tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Ashley has also filed a paternity petition, seeking to have Musk legally recognised as the father.

A look at Elon Musk’s family tree Musk’s first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, gave birth to six of his children. Their first child, Nevada, tragically died at the age of 10 weeks due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Their other children are – twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

In 2022, Vivian legally changed her name and gender, publicly severing ties with father Elon Musk.

In 2020, Musk and singer Grimes welcomed son X Æ A-Xii, followed by two more children—Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus— through surrogacy.

In 2021, twins Strider Sekhar Sirius and Azure Astra Alice were born to Zilis and Musk. Then came Arcadia in 2024.

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk: She was born in Canada and moved to South Africa as a child.

Maye, a former dietitian and model, has remained a strong influence in her billionaire son’s life.

Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk: Errol is an engineer by profession.

Elon and Errol’s relationship has been strained for years.