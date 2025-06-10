Elon Musk's father compares feud between his son and Trump with ‘man and wife arguing’, says ‘restore the relationship’

Elon Musk's father Errol Musk compared the feud between his son and US President Donald Trump with “man and a wife arguing”, while asking them to “restore the relationship” after earlier stating Elon “made a mistake” by publicly challenging Trump.

“Have you ever heard of a man and a wife arguing?” Errol remarked, according to Sky News, further asking to “restore the relationship”, adding, “Everybody at some point says I'll never make up, but then they do later.”

‘Elon made a mistake under stress for 5 months’ Earlier he told the Izvestia newspaper in Moscow, “You know they have been under a lot of stress for five months - you know - give them a break. They are very tired and stressed so you can expect something like this.” He mentioned, “Trump will prevail - he's the president, he was elected as the president. So, you know, Elon made a mistake, I think. But he is tired, he is stressed.”

However, Trump on Saturday said his relationship with billionaire donor Musk was finished and warned him of "serious consequences" if Musk chose to fund US Democrats running against Republicans who vote for the tax and spending bill.

Elon deletes tweet mentioning Trump, reshares his another tweet on LA riots Elon reshared Trump's Truth Social post hitting out at California leaders for the ongoing LA riots. In the post, Trump criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom, mockingly calling him as "Newscum", and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for not handling the situation in Los Angeles. He asked them to apologise to the people for doing a terrible job.

“Governor Gavin Newscum and Mayor Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing LA riots. These are not protesters; they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, No Masks!” the post read.

The Tesla CEO also deleted his controversial post claiming “Trump is in the Epstein files”, indicating a possible attempt to ease the tension. “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” he had said.