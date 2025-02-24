Elon Musk’s latest salvo on federal employees who ‘ignored’ Donald Trump’s orders: ‘Return to office or...’

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, February 24, that the federal employees who ignored US President Donald Trump's executive order to return to work have received over a month’s warning, according to a social media post on the platform X.

According to the social media post, Elon Musk said that the federal employees who fail return to office will be placed on an administrative leave starting this week.

“Those who ignored President Trump’s executive order to return to work have now received over a month’s warning. Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave,” said Elon Musk in his post on platform X.

Elon Musk's announcement on social media comes a day after the Donald Trump administration sent emails to U.S. federal government employees, giving them nearly two days to report five specified tasks they accomplished last week, reported the news agency Reuters.

The report also mentioned that Elon Musk warned that any employee who failed to respond to the Monday 11:59 p.m. deadline would lose their jobs.

End of Work from home US President Donald Trump, after his swearing-in ceremony on January 20, signed many executive orders, including one which mandates the end of work-from-home culture calling government employees to office.

According to an AP report, US federal agencies have long-standing remote and telework agreements which date back earlier than the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Republican candidate-turned-US President Donald Trump has been a sharp critique for federal employees who want to keep working from home or on a remote basis.

“Nobody is gonna work from home,” said President Donald Trump, reported the news agency AP. “They are gonna be going out, they're gonna play tennis, they're gonna play golf, they're gonna do a lot of things. They're not working,” said Trump as per the report.