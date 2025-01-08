Elon Musk's ‘madness’ could endanger America, warns biographer

Biographer Seth Abramson has raised alarms about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s mental health, claiming that Elon Musk may be in a state of “growing madness" with dangerous implications for the public and national security. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Abramson outlined his concerns, particularly given Musk’s prominent role in industries critical to civilization and his political ambitions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biographer’s fears of Musk’s mental health In his posts, Abramson who mentioned he has been tracking Musk’s online behavior for the past two years, stated: “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell."

Abramson further stated that Musk himself has acknowledged struggles with mental health, substance abuse, and stress, sparking a larger conversation about his well-being. Abramson, however, suggests that these personal challenges are more than just private matters — they could have grave consequences for the public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public consequences of Musk’s struggles Abramson argues that Musk’s private battles could threaten society due to the far-reaching influence he holds in several essential sectors, including technology, space exploration, and energy. He pointed out that Musk's stakes in these industries could pose a risk if his behavior continues to deteriorate, particularly as he is poised to assume the role of President of the United States (POTUS) in the near future.

“His private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences. His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all," Abramson warned.

Urgent call for action Abramson called for immediate action to protect the country from Musk’s alleged unravelling. He urged the administration to take steps to curb Musk's growing influence, which he believes could be catastrophic for national security and stability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For 14 days more the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk. That could include ending all US contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his unconstitutional DOGE initiative, and launching new federal and natsec investigations," Abramson said.

He expressed concern that without action, Musk’s potential actions as president would have dire consequences. The biographer believes that it will be Musk, rather than Trump, who will try to take control of the US administration. “If no action is taken—and I suspect no action will be taken—what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one."

Elon Musk criticizes political figures across Europe and the UK Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has increasingly become a polarizing figure in European and British politics, attracting attention for his outspoken criticisms of prominent political leaders and his controversial endorsements of far-right groups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk, who has a significant following on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has directed harsh words at several political figures, notably UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He has also shown support for far-right groups, such as Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has drawn concern from European leaders.