Elon Musk's mom Maye Musk credits son for success of book on dietetics — How ‘Feel Fantastic’ became a bestseller

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk recently shared how her son convinced her to write about her dietetics practice instead of metabolism for her book. Eventually what came up was the book titled, ‘Feel Fantastic, Maye Musk’s Good Health Clinic.’ This book became a bestseller and made her the first dietitian featured on a cereal box.

Advertisement

Recounting how Elon advised her to focus on her dietetics practice in her book, Maye Musk in a post on X stated, “I was living in Toronto, and was asked by MacMillan Canada to write a book. Elon was at Wharton and wanted to visit New York City. I was visiting him so we went to the Rockefeller Center, where I showed Elon my draft. As a nutrition scientist, I thought people would love to know about metabolism, Krebs cycle, mitochondria, etc. Elon said this is boring.”

Advertisement

Elaborating on what was Tesla CEO's advice, Maye Musk wrote, "He asked why do I see 25 patients per day in my dietetics practice, and said, write about that. So I did. The publisher loved it and called it Feel Fantastic, Maye Musk’s Good Health Clinic. It’s sold out. Soon after, I was the first dietitian to have a book on a cereal box. Thank you everyone for speculating, now the mystery is solved."

Attached to this post was a photo dating back to 1995, showing Musk seated with his mother looking at Maye Musk's work. This post comes after Elon Musk's 54th birthday. A day before, Maye Musk expressed gratitude for over five decades of shared experiences through a social media post.

Advertisement