Elon Musk’s net worth crosses $300 billion post Tesla’s 30 percent share surge

  • According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Musk is currently the only person on the planet who has a net worth over $300 billion and has a wealth of $304 billion.

Livemint
Updated9 Nov 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024 (File)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024 (File)(AFP)

In the past five days after Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth crossed the $300 billion mark and his automaker’s shares skyrocketed over 30 per cent, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list.

The list states that Musk is currently the only person on the planet who has a net worth over $300 billion and has a wealth of $304 billion.

Also Read | Elon Musk joins Trump’s call with Zelenskyy: What was discussed?

On Friday, Tesla's shares jumped 8.19 per cent to touch $321.22 billion. With this, Musk's fortune increased by 4.71 per cent to $304 billion in a day. Before the US election results, his wealth stood at nearly $250 billion. the Tesla stock has jumped nearly 30 per cent in past five days.

One reason for Elon Musk's surge in wealth is his support for Trump during his campaign. Musk not only vehemently supported Trump but also attended his rallies, while the now-US President-elect Trump openly endorsed Musk. Post Trump’s victory, it resulted in boosting Musk’s fortune.

Also Read | Donald Trump 2.0 Cabinet: Elon Musk, Mike Pompeo, Kennedy Jr in the mix?

Other billionaires and their wealth:

According to the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, after Musk, Oracle’s Larry Ellison is the second richest person globally with a wealth of $230.7 billion. While Amazon's Jeff Bezos follows with $224.5 billion net worth, followed by Mark Zuckerberg with $203.8 billion wealth and Bernard Arnault & family having a net worth of $165.5 billion.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s net worth soars by $26 bn to hit $290 bn after Trump’s poll victory

Who else endorsed Trump?

Not only Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Google’s Larry Page. too endorsed Donald Trump in the US Elections 2024.

Musk also reportedly joined the call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, which indicated the Tesla CEO's growing influence in the second Trump administration.

Musk had expressed recently that if appointed to a position in the Trump administration, he would advocate for a federal regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk’s net worth crosses $300 billion post Tesla’s 30 percent share surge

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.