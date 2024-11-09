Elon Musk's net worth crosses $300 billion post Tesla's 30 percent share surge

In the past five days after Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth crossed the $300 billion mark and his automaker’s shares skyrocketed over 30 per cent, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list states that Musk is currently the only person on the planet who has a net worth over $300 billion and has a wealth of $304 billion.

On Friday, Tesla's shares jumped 8.19 per cent to touch $321.22 billion. With this, Musk's fortune increased by 4.71 per cent to $304 billion in a day. Before the US election results, his wealth stood at nearly $250 billion. the Tesla stock has jumped nearly 30 per cent in past five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One reason for Elon Musk's surge in wealth is his support for Trump during his campaign. Musk not only vehemently supported Trump but also attended his rallies, while the now-US President-elect Trump openly endorsed Musk. Post Trump’s victory, it resulted in boosting Musk’s fortune.

Other billionaires and their wealth: According to the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, after Musk, Oracle’s Larry Ellison is the second richest person globally with a wealth of $230.7 billion. While Amazon's Jeff Bezos follows with $224.5 billion net worth, followed by Mark Zuckerberg with $203.8 billion wealth and Bernard Arnault & family having a net worth of $165.5 billion.

Who else endorsed Trump? Not only Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Google’s Larry Page. too endorsed Donald Trump in the US Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk also reportedly joined the call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, which indicated the Tesla CEO's growing influence in the second Trump administration.

Musk had expressed recently that if appointed to a position in the Trump administration, he would advocate for a federal regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.