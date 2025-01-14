Elon Musk announced that a third person has received an implant from his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, marking another milestone in the company’s efforts to connect the nervous system to machines. Musk confirmed the news during an interview at a Las Vegas event streamed on his social media platform X.

“We've got ... three humans with Neuralinks and all are working well,” Musk stated, showcasing the company's continued progress.

Upgrades to Neuralink's technology Since the first implant about a year ago, Neuralink has made significant improvements to its devices. Musk revealed that the implants now feature more electrodes, higher bandwidth, and longer battery life, enhancing their functionality.

Musk said they have upgraded the devices with more electrodes, higher bandwidth and longer battery life, highlighting the advancements made since the initial implantation.

Plans for expanding trials Neuralink plans to expand its trials this year, with the goal of implanting the experimental devices in 20 to 30 more people. However, Musk did not provide specific details about the latest patient or their condition.

Progress with previous implant recipients Updates were provided on the previous implant recipients. The second recipient, who has a spinal cord injury, was able to play video games and use computer-aided design software to create 3-D objects with the help of the Neuralink device.

Meanwhile, the first patient, also paralyzed due to a spinal cord injury, shared that the implant allowed them to play video games and chess, demonstrating the device’s potential for improving quality of life.

FDA’s role and regulatory approval Neuralink's brain implants received permission from US regulators in 2023 to begin testing in humans. For high-risk devices like Neuralink's, approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is required under an "investigational device exemption," which allows companies to conduct trials before a device is brought to market.

Neuralink's place in the broader BCI landscape Although Neuralink has garnered significant attention, many other companies and research groups are working on similar brain-computer interface (BCI) projects. Two studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2023 highlighted how BCIs have helped people with ALS communicate more effectively.

Currently, over 45 trials involving BCIs are underway, according to a US database, with the goal of treating brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries, and exploring other potential uses.

Neuralink's link device: Restoring digital independence for the disabled Neuralink's brain interface device, known as Link, currently enables patients to control on-screen cursors and digital devices through simple commands. Future upgrades could allow the device to interpret multiple simultaneous movement intentions and even recognize handwriting, potentially enabling patients to write more efficiently.

These advancements are aimed at restoring digital independence for individuals who are unable to use their limbs and giving a voice back to those who are unable to speak due to neurological disorders. While the Link device is currently designed for patients with severe movement limitations, Musk envisions a future where these implants could enhance the abilities of healthy individuals, such as improving memory recall.

