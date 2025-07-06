Elon Musk's new American Party to contest midterm US polls? Tesla boss answers...

Elon Musk, an ex-ally of US President Donald Trump, announced the formation of a new political party, the ‘America Party’, to challenge the ‘one-party system’.

As he made the declaration on X social media platform on Sunday (IST), the tech billionaire was asked whether his new political party will the contest the midterm US polls or the 2028 presidential election.

He answered, “Next year” — hinting at contesting the 2026 midterms. Musk is yet to announce the “the mascot of the party”.

Why Musk announced new political party The world's richest person – and Trump's biggest political donor in the 2024 election – had a bitter falling out with the president over the ‘One Big Beutiful Bill’.

Musk opposed the Bill, now an Act, saying it would explode the US debt, and vowed to do everything in his power to defeat lawmakers who voted for it.

Now he has created the so-called America Party, his own political framework.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," the Space X and Tesla boss posted on X on Sunday.

He said, "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

“The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield,” Musk added.

The survey Elon Musk cited a poll – uploaded on Friday, US Independence Day – in which he asked whether respondents "want independence from the two-party [some would say uniparty] system" that has dominated US politics for some two centuries.

The yes-or-no survey earned more than 1.2 million responses. "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he posted on X, a social media platform he owns.

Musk also shared a meme depicting a two-headed snake and the caption "End the Uniparty."

