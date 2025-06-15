Elon Musk's X sees partial recovery after Downdetector shows outages for thousands of US users

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was down for thousands of users in the United States on June 14, data on outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

At time of writing, more than 10,000 incidents were reported by X users on Downdetector. The tracking site functions by collating user-submitted status reports from a number of sources. Thus, he actual number of affected users may be higher.

Later Reuters reported that X was showing signs of recovery with disruption reports having dropped to around 1,041 By 7.47 pm ET.

Troubles for X, Elon Musk's companies? In May, Musk, who spent nearly $300 million to back U.S. President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said he'll resume working '24/7' at his companies.

"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out," Musk had said in an X post.

"As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made," he added.

Earlier in March, Musk had blamed a cyberattack after a similar outage at X.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.