Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte announce merger plans, terms to be finalised by 2026. Details here

Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte announced their plans to merge, which is expected to be finalised by summer 2026. This merger aims to increase student access and strengthen both institutions amidst rising demand for higher education in the Charlotte area.

Over the next few weeks, the formal structure of the proposed merger will be finalised with the “vision to create a stronger, more sustainable model of higher education in Charlotte that expands access, enhances opAt the conclusion of the merger,” the universities said in a press release.

Also Read | Delta State University student found dead on campus – What we know so far

Following the merger, Elon will operate Queens in partnership with its existing leaders.

Why is the merger important? The proposed merger comes at a time when Charlotte’s metropolitan population is expected to grow by 21% between 2020 and 2034, surpassing both North and South Carolina's averages and driving demand for higher education, professional training, and workforce-ready graduates.

The merger will bring together resources, faculty expertise, research capacity and student services across both universities at a time when North Carolina's Charlotte region is experiencing a yearly shortage of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and lawyers. There's also a growing demand for graduates, with certificate completions increasing by 151% between 2018 and 2022, far exceeding the national average of 21%, the release noted.

Representatives from both universities are expected to launch a citywide listening tour this autumn to hear directly from students, faculty, staff, alumni, and local civic leaders. The input from these sessions will be used in the ongoing discussions.

Speaking on the proposed merger, Elon University President Dr. Connie Ledoux Book said,“Elon University has received the warmest of welcomes from the Charlotte community, and that spirit of connection inspires us every day."

Also Read | White House holds many levers in fight with Harvard