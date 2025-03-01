Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday ended in disaster.

Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of being “not ready” for peace with Russia, and angrily dismissed the crucial meeting between the two.

Without US assistance, Ukraine would have been conquered by Russia, said the US President, adding that the wartime leader was in no position to negotiate. Zelenskyy left the White House abruptly without securing a minerals deal seen as key to a US-brokered truce.

The two leaders exchanged fiery words, prompting an outpouring of reactions from across the globe. Netizens called the meeting an “embarrassment for the United States” and labelled Trump and Vice President JD Vance as “bullies” for “mocking” Zelenskyy.

Check out how social media users reacted to the Zelenskyy-Trump White House meeting: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders slammed Trump for siding with “dictator” Vladimir Putin and said that the US believes in democracy, not authoritarianism.

“Trump berates Zelensky, the leader of a democratic country courageously fighting Russian imperialism, while he allies himself with Putin, a dictator who started the bloodiest European war in 80 years. Sorry, President Trump. We believe in democracy, not authoritarianism,” Sanders said.

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett called the meeting an “embarrassment” as he called out Trump and Vance for switching sides in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Wow. This is such an embarrassment for the United States. Trump and JV Vance literally switched sides in a war and sided with a murderous dictator. Now they want Zelensky to apologize and kiss their feet. This shit makes me sick,” he said.

“This is utterly repulsive!” remarked Political commentator Brian Krassenstein. “Trump and Vance just tried to humiliate Zelenskyy live on American TV, smugly demanding gratitude while openly mocking him like playground bullies counting favours,” he said.

“My respect for Zelensky—and my embarrassment as an American—just surged off the charts. I’m beyond disgusted!” Krassenstein added.

“Watching Trump and Vance gang up and bully Zelensky, I have never been so disgusted and ashamed to be an American in my life,” Singer-songwriter Bill Madden said.

“President Zelensky is more of a man than Trump and Vance will ever be. That’s why they hate him so much,” a social media user said.