‘Embodiment of unbreakable tenacity’: Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump on US election win

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani wished US Republican candidate Donald Trump on wining the US Presidential Elections 2024. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published6 Nov 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Indian billionaire and the Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, congratulated Republican candidate Donald Trump on his historic win in the U.S. Presidential Elections 2024. 

Adani extended his wishes through a post on the social media platform X and said that, according to him, if there is one person on Earth who sets an example for an embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination, it is Donald Trump. 

“If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump,” said Adani in his post on platform X. 

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘Embodiment of unbreakable tenacity’: Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump on US election win

