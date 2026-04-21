Eminem marks 18 years of sobriety with post featuring milestone coin

American rapper Eminem has completed 18 years of sobriety, marking the milestone with a social media post that highlighted his long journey of recovery. On April 20, the 53-year-old musician shared a photograph on Instagram holding a commemorative sobriety coin.

The coin featured inscriptions including “to thine own self be true” along its outer edge, along with “unity, service, recovery” surrounding a triangle. The number 18 was engraved in Roman numerals at the centre. Accompanying the image, the rapper captioned the post simply with “XVIII🏅”.

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The fans congratulated the rapper for his journey.

A user wrote, “proud of you big bro.”

Another user commented, “so happy for you and the man you are.”

The third wrote on Instagram, "So amazing! The Greatest Of All Time! Hands down!

Check out his post here:

A struggle with addiction

The rapper, known for chart-topping tracks such as Lose Yourself and Without Me, has previously spoken about his struggles with substance dependence. According to People, he consumed high quantities of prescription medication and alcohol during the peak of his addiction, including Vicodin, Ambien and Valium.

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Following an initial stint in rehabilitation in 2005, Eminem experienced a relapse after being given unidentified pills, which he later learned contained methadone. In a 2009 interview with VIBE magazine, he said his doctor informed him that the amount of methadone he had consumed was equivalent to using multiple doses of heroin.

Near-fatal overdose episode in 2007

The incident led to a near-fatal overdose in 2007, after which the rapper regained consciousness in a hospital. Reflecting on the episode in the 2025 documentary STANS, Eminem described the moment as a turning point.

He said he returned home after the overdose feeling an urgent need to change. He also recalled waking up disoriented in hospital, connected to medical equipment and unable to move, describing it as a moment that underscored the severity of his condition.

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Turning point and recovery

Following the overdose, Eminem committed to sobriety and began rebuilding his life and career. During this period, he worked on his 2009 album Relapse, which marked his return to music after a hiatus.

In a 2022 episode of Paul Pod, the rapper spoke about the early days of recovery, describing a renewed sense of clarity and happiness after substances were out of his system. He noted that recording Relapse was the first time in years that he had genuinely enjoyed the creative process.

A milestone moment

Eminem’s 18-year sobriety milestone has been widely noted by fans, with the commemorative coin symbolising his continued commitment to recovery. The rapper has frequently used his personal experiences to inform his music, and his journey through addiction and sobriety remains a significant part of his public narrative.

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