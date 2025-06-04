Eminem sues Facebook-owner Meta for $109 million over alleged copyright infringement

World-famous musician and rap artist Eminem has sued Facebook-owner Meta Platforms for $109 million in damages, accusing the company of copyright infringement, reported the news portal E! News on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

According to the news portal's report citing the court documents, Eight Mile Style was the publishing company which filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms on 30 May 2025.

The court order states that Marshall Mathers (Eminem) is alleging that Meta violated the copyright of 243 songs from his catalogue through the “unauthorised storage, reproduction and exploitation” of his rap songs on their social media platform, as per the news report.

The lawsuit also alleged that Meta's in-app features like “Original Audio” and “Reels” were encouraging and allowing users to steal Eminem's music to use in video content without “proper attribution or license.”

The Grammy winner is now seeking to receive a monetary payment as a penalty for the damages which were allegedly caused due to the copyright infringements.

“The diminished value of the copyrights by Defendants’ theft of them, lost profits, and Defendants’ profits attributable to the infringement,” according to the news portal's report.

Eminem also has asked for $150,000 for each song in question across all three platforms owned by Meta, which totals up to a little over $109 million.

The social media giant has not responded to the news portal's queries on this development.

Meta Platform shares were trading 2.34 per cent higher at $682.46 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday's Wall Street session as of 11:04 a.m. (EDT), compared to $666.85 in the previous US market session.

