Emmy 2026: Alan Cumming urges Americans to vote as he makes National Voter Registration Day plea

Alan Cumming used his Emmy Awards 2026 acceptance speech to urge Americans to register to vote, reminding viewers that National Voter Registration Day falls on 15 September.
Alan Cumming used his acceptance speech at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards to deliver a message that went beyond television, urging Americans to register to vote ahead of National Voter Registration Day.
Cumming, who hosts Peacock's reality competition series The Traitors, made the call while accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Programme. Addressing those inside the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles as well as viewers watching from home, he said: “The time for talk is over. It's now time to vote, America.”
The actor and presenter then reminded viewers that National Voter Registration Day would take place the following day, 15 September. The annual nonpartisan civic event is dedicated to encouraging eligible Americans to register to vote or check that their registration details are up to date.
Cumming's comments came during a ceremony otherwise centred on television's biggest performances and programmes. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay hosting the ceremony. The event is airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
The timing of Cumming's message was deliberate. National Voter Registration Day falls on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, with organisations across the US planning registration drives and other efforts aimed at increasing participation.
The National Voter Registration Day organisation said more than 2,000 community partners had signed up for this year's campaign, with the initiative focused on helping people register, check or update their voter information ahead of the midterm elections.
The campaign has been observed annually since 2012 and describes itself as nonpartisan. According to the organisation, more than 6.5 million Americans have been registered to vote through its work and that of its partners since its launch.
Cumming has become closely associated with The Traitors, Peacock's reality competition series in which contestants compete in a game of deception, alliances and eliminations. His Emmy win adds another award to his relationship with the programme, while his speech gave the series' victory an unexpected political dimension.
Rather than using his time on stage solely to celebrate the show and its cast, Cumming used the brief window to put a civic message before millions of viewers. His instruction was direct: register, and vote.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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