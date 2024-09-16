Emmy Awards 2024 : From Jeremy Allen to The Crown, Jimmy Kimmel Live, who won what | Check details

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are being held in Los Angeles, honouring top shows like Shogun, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. Read to know the other awardees.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 Sep 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2024 : From Jeremy Allen to The Crown, Jimmy Kimmel Live, who won what
Emmy Awards 2024 : From Jeremy Allen to The Crown, Jimmy Kimmel Live, who won what(Reuters)

On Sunday, the Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles after a postponement due to the Hollywood strikes. The historical epic Shogun, depicting Japanese dynasties at war, seems poised to bag an array of honours.

"Although we haven’t handed out any awards yet, 'Shogun' has already made Emmy history," remarked Daniel Levy during the opening segment of the Emmy Awards, which he is co-hosting with his father Eugene Levy. The father-son duo is known for their roles in Schitt's Creek on the screen.

Other hits, such as FX's The Bear, which garnered 23 nominations, were not far behind and bagged a couple of awards. Jeremy Allen won the Best Actor Award in Comedy Series for his portrayal of the head chef in The Bear.

Only Murders In The Building (21 nominations), True Detective: Night Country (19 nominations) and The Crown (18 nominations) were the others among the top five nominations for the Emmy Awards 2024.

Here's the list:

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors — WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Viewers in India can catch the live streaming of 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Lionsgate Play.

Catch the lates updates here

 

