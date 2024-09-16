On Sunday, the Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles after a postponement due to the Hollywood strikes. The historical epic Shogun, depicting Japanese dynasties at war, seems poised to bag an array of honours.
"Although we haven’t handed out any awards yet, 'Shogun' has already made Emmy history," remarked Daniel Levy during the opening segment of the Emmy Awards, which he is co-hosting with his father Eugene Levy. The father-son duo is known for their roles in Schitt's Creek on the screen.
Other hits, such as FX's The Bear, which garnered 23 nominations, were not far behind and bagged a couple of awards. Jeremy Allen won the Best Actor Award in Comedy Series for his portrayal of the head chef in The Bear.
Only Murders In The Building (21 nominations), True Detective: Night Country (19 nominations) and The Crown (18 nominations) were the others among the top five nominations for the Emmy Awards 2024.
Here's the list:
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors — WINNER
The Voice
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Viewers in India can catch the live streaming of 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Lionsgate Play.
