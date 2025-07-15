Emmy Awards 2025: Nominations to be announced today, full list goes live very soon

The 77th annual Emmy Awards season is officially underway. On July 15, actors Brenda Song (Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Running Point) and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) joined forces to announce the first set of nominations, marking the beginning of this year’s celebration of television excellence.

Speaking on CBS Mornings, the duo unveiled two of the most eagerly anticipated categories: Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Programme. The remaining nominations will be revealed later in the day, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. IST).

More about the 77th Emmys This year’s Emmy contenders reflect a mix of returning favourites and promising newcomers. On the drama front, Severance, The Pitt, and The White Lotus are expected to dominate. Meanwhile, the comedy field includes strong entries such as Hacks, The Bear, and The Studio.

The Television Academy released a statement acknowledging the breadth and creativity showcased in this year’s submissions. According to the Academy, the nominations highlight the “creative excellence that has captivated global audiences” over the past year.

The full list of nominations across all categories is still unfolding and is expected to generate considerable attention, particularly given the evolving television landscape and the rise of new platforms and series.