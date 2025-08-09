Emory University shooting horror: Gunman opens fire, students locked down | 10 thing to know

Emory University shooting horror: A shooting incident near CDC and Emory University left a suspected shooter and a law enforcement officer dead in the fierce standoff on August 8.

Updated9 Aug 2025, 06:51 AM IST
Emory University shooting horror: Police personnel heading to the scene of shooting near the campuses of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University on August 8.
Emory University shooting horror: Police personnel heading to the scene of shooting near the campuses of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University on August 8.(AP)

A shocking shooting incident took place near the campuses of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University on Friday. Here are top 10 things we know about the fierce standoff:

  • A suspected shooter and one law enforcement officer were reported dead after the police responded to reports of an active shooter on Friday, August 8, authorities informed AP.
  • On Friday evening, a warning siren repeatedly sounded near the Emory and CDC campuses at around 6:00 pm.

Also Read | Emory shooter targeted CDC, thinking COVID-19 vaccine made him ill
  • Emory University had issued several shelter-in-place order on campus after warning about an armed intruder was received on Friday.
  • The most recent warning in a post on X stated, “Emory Emergency: A police emergency continues on the Emory Atlanta Campus near Emory Point. Avoid the area.”
  • Announcing that there was no longer a threat to the public soon after the fierce standoff, authorities responded swiftly.

Also Read | Backlash after interview with AI avatar of US school shooting victim
  • Employees at the CDC campus detailed the horrific happenings and said bullets struck the windows of several buildings. Staff at a nearby deli said they heard what sounded like a string of gunshots. Eyewitness Chief operating officer of The General Muir restaurant, Brandy Giraldo, claimed that a string of gunshots were heard, “It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other.”

Also Read | US Army Base Fort Stewart shooting: 5 soldiers injured, Sergeant in custody
  • Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, "No civilians are believed to have been injured, but several rounds hit buildings on the CDC's sprawling campus," AP reported.
  • The gunman armed with a long gun and three other firearms was found dead on the second floor of a building across the street from the CDC.
  • “We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” Schierbaum added.
  • According to reports, a white car with an open truck was part of the crime scene. Investigations are underway and the vehicle is being searched but clarity about its link with gunman is yet to be established.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsEmory University shooting horror: Gunman opens fire, students locked down | 10 thing to know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.