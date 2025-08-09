Emory University shooting horror: Gunman opens fire, students locked down | 10 thing to know

Employees at the CDC campus detailed the horrific happenings and said bullets struck the windows of several buildings. Staff at a nearby deli said they heard what sounded like a string of gunshots. Eyewitness Chief operating officer of The General Muir restaurant, Brandy Giraldo, claimed that a string of gunshots were heard, “It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other.”
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, "No civilians are believed to have been injured, but several rounds hit buildings on the CDC's sprawling campus," AP reported.
The gunman armed with a long gun and three other firearms was found dead on the second floor of a building across the street from the CDC.
“We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” Schierbaum added.
According to reports, a white car with an open truck was part of the crime scene. Investigations are underway and the vehicle is being searched but clarity about its link with gunman is yet to be established.