Emory University shooting suspect, believing COVID-19 vaccine made him ill, targeted CDC building

Atlanta-based Emory University shooting suspect and a police officer are dead, according to authorities. The suspect believed he got sick because of COVID-19 vaccine as he targetted the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) building, CNN reported citing a law enforcement official. The institution had declared emergency alert after reports of an active shooter on campus on Friday.

A fierce clash, involving gunfire, took place between police officials and the suspect. DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick stated the officer who lost his life “received gunfire” during the shooting. The incident occurred near 1760 Clifton Road, a location close to many key facilities, comprising Emory University and the CDC headquarters.

CDC employees shared photos from inside the buildings, showing multiple windows damaged by apparent bullet impacts.

According to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the shooter was armed with a long gun, AP reported. Authorities also found three additional firearms at the scene.

What did Atlanta Police Chief say? Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the gunman was located on the second floor of a building across the street from the CDC and was pronounced dead at the scene. While no civilians were reported injured, multiple rounds struck buildings on the CDC's large campus, he mentioned.

Schierbaum stated, “We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted." He added a white car with an open truck was involved in it and is being looked into, saying, it remains uncertain whether it was of the suspect.

Emory University took to X and said that the shelter-in-place order on campus had been withdrawn, but urged people to not got to that spot. A warning siren repeatedly was heard near the Emory and CDC campuses around 6 pm.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the suspect's intent is not clear because the probe is in the “preliminary stages".

“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians. Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are,” Gov. Brian Kemp stated.

