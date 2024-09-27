‘Emperor’ Trump thoroughly failed: JD Vance 2020 messages on former US President resurface

  • Ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2024, messages sent by JD Vance to a then Twitter user in 2020 while criticising former President Donald Trump, have resurfaced.

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.(Getty Images via AFP)

With just a few weeks left for the US Presidential polls, messages sent by Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance in 2020 while criticising the former President, have resurfaced.

Writing to an unnamed user on X, which was then known as Twitter, Vance had said that “Trump has just so thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism (excepting a disjointed China policy.)”

The direct messages sent by the Republican Vice Presidential nominee were obtained by the Washington Post.

Also Read | Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald Trump nationally, Asian-American favourite

Predicting Trump's defeat and Joe Biden's victory, Vance told the same user, “I think Trump will probably lose.”

He also claimed that he turned down a role in the Trump presidency.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Washington Post, Vance's spokesperson William Martin stated that the Republican VP candidate's criticism of Trump’s economic policies was not meant to condemn the former president, instead suggesting the comment was against “establishment Republicans who thwarted much of Trump’s populist economic agenda,” reported Forbes.

Earlier this month, the Republican vice presidential nominee defended his claim that immigrants are eating people's pet animals in an Ohio town.

Also Read | JD Vance ‘caught lying’ on camera about egg prices, netizens say this

Vance had made the surprising claim saying Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio — were eating people's pet cats and dogs. Vance is a US senator who represents Ohio.

The claim was also amplified by Trump during his debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Vance, 40, found early success and fame as the writer of “Hillbilly Elegy,” his best-selling 2016 memoir that examined the plight of rural America.

 

Also Read | Trump Tariffs Would Help Pay for His Tax Cuts, JD Vance Says

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg poll of likely voters, Harris holds a narrow lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in six US swing states and is tied in seventh.

Harris leads by 7 percentage points in Nevada, 5 points in Pennsylvania, 3 points in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, and 2 points in North Carolina. The two are tied in Georgia, as per a poll released on Friday.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 10:35 PM IST
