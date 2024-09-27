Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  ‘Emperor’ Trump thoroughly failed: JD Vance 2020 messages on former US President resurface

‘Emperor’ Trump thoroughly failed: JD Vance 2020 messages on former US President resurface

Livemint

  • Ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2024, messages sent by JD Vance to a then Twitter user in 2020 while criticising former President Donald Trump, have resurfaced.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

With just a few weeks left for the US Presidential polls, messages sent by Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance in 2020 while criticising the former President, have resurfaced.

Writing to an unnamed user on X, which was then known as Twitter, Vance had said that “Trump has just so thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism (excepting a disjointed China policy.)"

The direct messages sent by the Republican Vice Presidential nominee were obtained by the Washington Post.

Predicting Trump's defeat and Joe Biden's victory, Vance told the same user, “I think Trump will probably lose."

He also claimed that he turned down a role in the Trump presidency.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Washington Post, Vance's spokesperson William Martin stated that the Republican VP candidate's criticism of Trump’s economic policies was not meant to condemn the former president, instead suggesting the comment was against “establishment Republicans who thwarted much of Trump’s populist economic agenda," reported Forbes.

Earlier this month, the Republican vice presidential nominee defended his claim that immigrants are eating people's pet animals in an Ohio town.

Vance had made the surprising claim saying Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio — were eating people's pet cats and dogs. Vance is a US senator who represents Ohio.

The claim was also amplified by Trump during his debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Vance, 40, found early success and fame as the writer of “Hillbilly Elegy," his best-selling 2016 memoir that examined the plight of rural America.

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg poll of likely voters, Harris holds a narrow lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in six US swing states and is tied in seventh.

Harris leads by 7 percentage points in Nevada, 5 points in Pennsylvania, 3 points in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, and 2 points in North Carolina. The two are tied in Georgia, as per a poll released on Friday.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.