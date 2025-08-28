'End Islam in Texas': US politician burns Quran, tells Muslims to leave state

A Republican candidate in Texas has triggered widespread outrage after releasing a video in which she burned a copy of the Holy Quran and called for Islam to be eradicated from the state.

Valentina Gomez, who is contesting from Texas’ 31st Congressional District, posted the video on social media, declaring her mission was to “end Islam in Texas.” She went on to urge Muslims to leave, saying, “Muslims can f*** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations.”

In the campaign-style video, Gomez made inflammatory remarks, alleging that Muslim communities were threatening Christian nations. She warned, “Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all,” before setting a Quran on fire. The video ended with her signing off as “powered by Jesus Christ.”

On social media platform X, Gomez repeated her stance, describing the Quran as a text that promotes violence. She linked it to multiple global incidents, including the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the 2021 Kabul airport bombing, which killed 13 US service members. “I stand by my actions & I will never bend a knee to the book that is responsible…,” she wrote.

In another interview with Fox26 Houston, Gomez went further, alleging that the Quran encourages sexual violence and terrorism. She added, “Jesus rose from the dead, can’t say the same about Muhamed.”

Texas has a Muslim population of roughly 1 per cent.

Her remarks have drawn sharp criticism, including from within her own political camp. Richard Grenell, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for special missions, called her actions unconstitutional. “Stop undermining the very First Amendment to the Constitution established by our forefathers. The US Constitution guarantees freedom of religion. You don’t understand our freedoms very well,” Grenell said, according to TRT Global.

The video sparked outrage on social media as well.

“This isn’t politics. It’s incitement,” podcaster Brian Allen wrote on X. “When the mosques start burning, remember: this was the match and the Texas GOP handed her the lighter.”

Another user added, “She will literally do anything for clout. Anything. Why is this person allowed to incite hate and murder?”