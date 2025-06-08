Enhanced activity by US immigration authorities amid Los Angeles protests, what's next?

Activity in Los Angeles by federal agents has increased on Saturday following the protests that shook the city on Friday, which included a police response, that involved the use of tear gas and flashbangs. At least 44 were arrested in the recent crackdown in Los Angeles by authorities regarding illegal immigration, which triggered a wave of protests in the city. Federal agents armed with 'rifles', tactical gear, and green camouflage were seen standing before the anti-ICE protestors, followed by a response in a 'military-style' tactic.

This is the second day of heightened tensions in the city after Friday saw an eventful day on the streets, with protesters and police authorities clashing against each other.

New activity observed in Los Angeles amid ongoing protests After Friday, Saturday sees increased activity on LA streets, with Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks standing guard outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, according to an AP report.

"They were seen deploying tear gas as bystanders and protesters gathered on medians and across the street, some jeering at authorities while recording the events on smartphones. The boulevard was closed to traffic as U.S. Border Patrol circulated through the area. ICE representatives did not respond immediately to email inquiries about weekend enforcement activities," reads the AP report.

“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are. You are not welcome here," a woman was quoted as announcing through a megaphone during the protests.

“The security agents on Saturday engaged in a tense confrontation with protesters in the Paramount area in southeast Los Angeles, where one demonstrator was seen waving a Mexican flag and some covered their mouths with respiratory masks,” A Reuters report read.

