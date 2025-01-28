‘Enjoy the water, California’: Donald Trump orders military intervention for firefighting; experts say ‘idiotic’

Trump's emergency order allows federal officials to bypass the Endangered Species Act to provide more water for agriculture and firefighting in California, sparking criticism from environmentalists who argue it unfairly blames endangered species for water shortages during wildfires.

Published28 Jan 2025, 12:29 PM IST
The sun sets beyond a beachfront home destroyed in the Palisades Fire on January 27, 2025 in Malibu, California. Rain and snowfall across Southern California has temporarily tamed the threat of major wildfires in the region. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 28 dead with over 180,000 people having been under evacuation orders. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
The sun sets beyond a beachfront home destroyed in the Palisades Fire on January 27, 2025 in Malibu, California. Rain and snowfall across Southern California has temporarily tamed the threat of major wildfires in the region. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 28 dead with over 180,000 people having been under evacuation orders. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States military has intervened in California to enhance firefighting efforts. In a post on Truth Social, he said, “The United States Military entered the Great State of California under emergency power and turned on the water flowing from the Pacific Northwest and beyond” in the steps necessary to boost the state’s firefighting capabilities.

Donald Trump's post reads: “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!”

Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social.
The order builds on Trump’s day-one declaration that the US is facing an energy emergency by instructing federal officials to fast-track exemptions, allowing for the waiver of protections under the Endangered Species Act. This applies to a network of dams, reservoirs, and other facilities that irrigate farmland throughout California’s Central Valley and provide water to millions of people, as reported by Bloomberg.

Why Trump's action is receiving criticism?

Trump has zeroed in on the endangered delta smelt, a tiny fish that lives in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Estuary, blaming its protections for dry fire hydrants and sprinkler systems in Los Angeles, said the report by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that while some fire hydrants ran dry, officials said that resulted from dropping water pressure — not regional water shortages. A key reservoir in the region had been drained for repairs, and storage tanks failed to keep pace with the demand from battling multiple blazes.

Tara Gallegos, a spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom, called the premise of Trump’s order false. 

“California continues to pump as much water as it did under the Trump administration’s policies, and water operations to move water south through the Delta have absolutely nothing to do with the local fire response in Los Angeles,” Gallegos said by email, as reported by Bloomberg.

“It’s just idiotic to keep scapegoating endangered salmon and smelt and fixate on gutting the Endangered Species Act when it had nothing to do with the LA wildfires,” said Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity.

It’s just idiotic to keep scapegoating endangered salmon and smelt.

Trump cast his moves as common-sense steps to unlock much-needed resources. “I don’t know what’s controversial about sending millions of — sending millions and millions of gallons of beautiful fresh water from the Pacific Northwest and further up than even that into an area that’s bone dry,” he said Friday.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Key Takeaways
  • Trump’s military order aims to expedite water resource management in California amid wildfires.
  • Critics argue that the order misrepresents the relationship between water supply and firefighting efforts.
  • The debate underscores a larger conflict between environmental protections and resource management during crises.
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 12:29 PM IST
