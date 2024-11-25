Entrepreneur buries 5 chests of $2 million treasure across the US; leaves cryptic clues to find the riches

  • Entrepreneur Collins-Black has launched a nationwide treasure hunt, burying five chests worth over $2 million across the US. The treasure includes rare memorabilia, gems, artifacts, and a Pokémon card. Participants can find clues in his book, 'There's Treasure Inside'.

Ravi Hari
Updated25 Nov 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Collins-Black has launched a nationwide treasure hunt by burying five chests containing collectibles worth over $2 million across the United States. (Image: joncollinsblack/Instagram)
Collins-Black has launched a nationwide treasure hunt by burying five chests containing collectibles worth over $2 million across the United States. (Image: joncollinsblack/Instagram)

An entrepreneur has sparked a nationwide treasure hunt after revealing that he has buried five chests containing valuable collectibles worth over $2 million across the United States. The treasure hunt, which was announced in conjunction with the release of his new book "There's Treasure Inside", has captured the attention of treasure hunters and adventure seekers alike.

The treasure and the hunt

The chests reportedly contain rare items such as sports memorabilia, precious gems, historical artifacts, and even a highly valuable Pokémon card. The entrepreneur, Collins-Black, explained that he accumulated these items over years of private auctions, specifically with the intention of hiding them for people to discover.

“I created this treasure hunt because I live for adventure,” Collins-Black said. "I hope to ignite that same sense of wonder and curiosity in everyone who joins this journey." "This book is your gateway to real-world treasures and a guide to becoming the ultimate treasure hunter in all aspects of life. I'm inviting everyone to join the hunt, embrace the adventure, and uncover the treasures that await both in the world and within yourself."

The book and clues

"There's Treasure Inside" is filled with riddles and puzzles that are meant to challenge readers and inspire them to decipher the clues in order to locate the hidden treasures. Collins-Black has provided no direct information about the specific locations of the chests but assured that they are all buried in safe places.

The hunt is set to appeal to those with a sense of adventure, as Collins-Black encourages participants to embark on a journey. “This book is your gateway to real-world treasures and a guide to becoming the ultimate treasure hunter in all aspects of life,” Collins-Black added.

The significance of the treasure hunt

While Collins-Black remains tight-lipped about the precise locations of the chests, the allure of uncovering rare treasures, combined with the excitement of solving the clues, is expected to draw many treasure hunters into action.

Also Read | France’s 30-Year treasure hunt ends: The Golden Owl has finally been found

The entrepreneur has estimated that he spent a total of $2 million acquiring the valuable items, which include a mix of historical relics, rare gems, and unique collectables. The largest chest, containing the "lion's share" of the treasure, is expected to be the most sought after, and Collins-Black's cryptic clues will play a crucial role in guiding adventurers toward it. Among the treasure is also a single Bitcoin — which is currently worth nearly $100,000, and could well increase in price by the time its chest is found.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsEntrepreneur buries 5 chests of $2 million treasure across the US; leaves cryptic clues to find the riches

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.