Epic Universe death: Man dies after riding roller coaster at Universal's theme park, ride shut amid ongoing probe

Epic Universe death: A tragic incident unfolded at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Florida on Wednesday after a visitor became unresponsive in the middle of a roller coaster ride and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

The man, who was in his 30s, was riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at the Universal Orlando Resorts park and became unresponsive in the middle of the ride, according to a statement from Universal Orlando Resorts, as per multiple reports.

Roller coaster to remain closed The Stardust Racers roller coaster will remain closed while the investigation is currently underway, said park officials.

The investigation is being conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

How did the man die? According to a report by NBC News, it is still not clear how the visitor died.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said off-duty deputies found a man in his 30s on the ride. He was then rushed to the hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

What is Stardust Racers Stardust Racers is the Universal theme park's one of the most popular attractions.

The high-speed dueling coaster which races along 5,000 feet of track at up to 62 miles per hour, made its debut with the park’s grand opening in May.

The roller coaster, however remains closed as of now.

“On Wednesday night, a guest was unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully cooperating with Orange County and the ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed,” the Florida resort said in its statement.