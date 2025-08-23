Epstein aide Maxwell's interview: From ‘cordial’ Trump to ‘bawdy’ letter and ‘client list’ | 10 explosive revelations

The US Justice Department (DOJ) released over 300 pages of transcripts of its interviews of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

As per those transcripts, Maxwell spoke glowingly of US President Donald Trump, called him a “gentleman in all respects” and described him as “friendly” with accused sex offender Epstein.

In a big claim, she denied she saw Trump engage in any "inappropriate" behaviour or "in any type of massage setting." She said, “In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

The transcripts are from interviews Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche conducted with Maxwell last month. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls.

Here are Top 10 explosive revelations from Ghislaine Maxwell DOJ's interview:

1. The transcripts show Maxwell repeatedly denying that she had observed Trump engaged in any form of sexual behaviour. She shed light on her relations with Trump. “As far as I’m concerned, President Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me,” Maxwell said.

“I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the president now. And I like him, and I’ve always liked him. So that is the sum and substance of my entire relationship with him," she said.

2. Maxwell also said she doesn't recall Trump sending Epstein 50th birthday note. The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Donald Trump had written a "bawdy" letter to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 for his birthday.

When Todd Blanche asked her if she remembers "President Trump submitting a letter or a card, or a note". Maxwell replied: "I don't", and adds that she remembers seeing some parts of the book but saw "nothing from President Trump".

3. Asked by Blanche if she ever observed Trump receiving a massage, she answered: “Never.”

“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting,” Maxwell said. “I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects," she said.

Asked if she ever heard Epstein or anyone else say Trump “had done anything inappropriate with masseuses” or anyone else in their orbit, Maxwell replied: “Absolutely never, in any context.”

4. Trump and Epstein "seemed friendly", she said, but added she only recalled seeing the pair together in "social settings" and not in "private settings"

Maxwell estimated that she hadn’t seen Trump since the mid-2000s, again in a social setting. Maxwell said she and Epstein would go to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, often separately, though she didn’t say specifically when that was.

She said she “loved going there” and that Epstein would “maybe go himself to the spa. I certainly did.”

5. Maxwell also claimed she was not aware of any sort of Epstein client list - there's more detail on this in our previous post

She said she did not believe Epstein died by suicide in prison - despite the medical examiner ruling his death as such - but added she had no reason to believe he was killed to keep him quiet.

6. Maxwell said Robert Kennedy Jr and Epstein were friends. When quizzed about which powerful men were friends with Epstein, Maxwell told Blanche that Epstein did know Robert Kennedy Jr., who leads the Health and Human Services Department under Trump.

Maxwell said they went on a trip together — “dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas” in the early 1990s.

7. Asked by Blanche if she had any recollection of any inappropriate behavior involving Kennedy on the trip, Maxwell replied: “I never saw anything inappropriate with Mr. Kennedy.”

8. Maxwell spoke favorably of Britain’s Prince Andrew and dismissed as “rubbish” the late Virginia Giuffre’s claim that she was paid to have a relationship with Andrew and that he had sex with her at Maxwell’s London home.

She denied introducing Epstein to Prince Andrew, using a British idiom to describe how she felt they wouldn’t have anything in common.

“I couldn’t imagine them being friends. Two chalk and cheeses would never — I mean, for real, there’s nothing there to connect them,” she told Blanche.

9. Maxwell’s interview wasn’t only helpful to Trump, but also another one-time White House occupant with Epstein ties: former President Bill Clinton.

Maxwell said that Clinton was initially her friend, not Epstein’s, and that she never saw him receive a massage — nor did she believe he ever did.

The only times they were together, she said, were the two dozen or so times they traveled on Epstein’s plane.

“That would’ve been the only time that I think that President Clinton could have even received a massage,” Maxwell said. “And he didn’t, because I was there.”

10. Maxwell discussed other high-profile men. When asked about trips she went on with high-profile men, Maxwell said it was difficult to remember details, as they became a “blur.”

Maxwell said she met Musk around 2010 or 2011 during an event for the co-founder of Google that Epstein did not attend and then saw Musk again later at the Oscars.