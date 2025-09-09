Epstein ‘birthday book’ letter a ‘dead issue’? Donald Trump brushes aside questions, says ‘I don’t…'

Donald Trump, on Tuesday, reportedly brushed questions about a letter he allegedly signed for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th "birthday book" in 2003, calling it a “dead issue.”

Advertisement

“I don't comment on something that's a dead issue. I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue,” the POTUS told NBC News, and declined to discuss the issue further.

What was the ‘birthday note’ On Monday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee unveiled an image of the birthday note allegedly written by Trump, after obtaining documents and communications from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

On Monday, the White House denied that the signature on the birthday message belongs to Trump.

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

Advertisement