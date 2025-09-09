Epstein birthday letter with Trump’s signature and ‘lewd’ message revealed – which US President said doesn’t exist

House Democrats posted on X an image of a birthday message that US President Donald Trump allegedly sent to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Advertisement

The Washington Post reported that lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate gave Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes a letter with Trump’s signature that he has said doesn’t exist.

On Monday, House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they received a copy of the birthday book including the letter bearing Trump’s signature.

"HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!," the House Democrats said in a post on X on Monday.

Advertisement

A copy of the letter was provided Monday to Congress in response to a subpoena from Rep. James Comer (R., Ky.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee. Reps. Robert Garcia (D., Calif.) and Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) had pressed for the release of the book from the Epstein estate.

The development came months after The Wall Street Journal reported on the 2003 birthday book and ‘bawdy’ letter bearing Trump’s name. Several other media outlets described the letter as “lewd.”

Donald Trump has denied writing the letter or drawing the picture, calling it “a fake thing.”

Trump's 'bawdy' letter The Epstein letter has a line drawing that appears to be hand-drawn with heavy marker, including a pair of small arcs denoting a woman’s breasts.

Advertisement

Trump's purported message to Epstein was written inside the outline of a woman's body, with the president's signature mimicking pubic hair.

The Epstein letter has a typewritten note styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, written in the third person.

The Epstein letter says, “Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” and ends with “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump sues WSJ Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture, calling it “a fake thing.”

The US president also filed a lawsuit against the Journal’s reporters, Journal publisher Dow Jones, parent company News Corp and executives, alleging defamation and saying the letter was “nonexistent.”

Advertisement

A Dow Jones spokeswoman said, “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting.”

The claim — which seeks damages of at least $10 billion — marks a striking escalation in Trump’s ongoing legal offensive against media organisations he considers adversaries. Trump has denied authoring the note in question.