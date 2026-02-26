Epstein: Eerie red walled room, bizarre decor - new images reveal chilling details of child sex offender's Paris den

Epstein files: More details have come into the spotlight following the release of Epstein files by US Department of Justice. Recent pictures released by French newspaper Le Parisien show the disgraced financier's palatial 18-room apartment Avenue Foch den.

The disturbing snaps showed an eerily lit, red-walled massage chamber that Paris prosecutors believe was used to carry out heinous sex crimes.

Another image appeared to show a dimly lit room, where a drawer held two large wand-style vibrators, as per a report by New York Post.

According to The Times, the images were released alongside a series of photographs taken by detectives during a 2019 investigation into alleged rapes at the property, reportedly linked to Epstein’s associate, late French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

Inside Epstein’s French home Photos of the luxury apartment—which was reportedly bought by Epstein in 2001—revealed unusual interiors, including red leather walls, pink-toned curtains and wallpapers, and eccentric decor throughout.

One section of the property featured a circular, roofed structure adorned with a bearskin rug, antelope horns, and taxidermy pieces, including a stuffed elephant calf and a vulture – reported HT – citing pics accessed by Le Parisien.

Additional images showed an armchair covered in faux tiger skin and decorated with antelope and ram horns, suggesting a recurring animal-themed aesthetic across the home.

The apartment also included multiple bedrooms, a sauna, a gym, and a study lined with red leather walls.

Trump admin withheld Epstein Files linked to allegations against POTUS? While the Department of Justice (DOJ) is said to have released thousands of files linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia, on Wednesday – alleged that files linked to allegations against President Donald Trump were withheld by his administration.

The files include dozens of witness interviews taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and those of three interviews linked to the woman who had accused Donald Trump of sexual assault.