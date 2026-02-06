Newly released government documents have shed fresh light on the private correspondence between Soon-Yi Previn, wife of filmmaker Woody Allen, and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein emails reveal Soon-Yi Previn criticised Timothée Chalamet The unsealed emails reveal a series of exchanges about a range of personal topics — from college admissions to comments about Hollywood stars, including Timothée Chalamet — and provide a rare glimpse into the private communications of one of Hollywood’s most controversial couples.

One exchange that has grabbed headlines this week features Previn’s disparaging remarks about the “Marty Supreme” actor Timothée Chalamet, who has since become one of the leading young performers in Hollywood. In her messages to Epstein, Previn wrote, “I’m glad that prick Chalamet’s movie did not get a good review,” referring to Chalamet’s lead role in Woody Allen’s 2019 romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York.

The film was shelved by Amazon Studios after intense public backlash related to accusations against Allen and the #MeToo movement, and its release remains uncertain.

The timing of Previn’s comment came amid a broader cultural reckoning over #MeToo and longstanding allegations against Allen, which have dogged him for decades despite his denials. A Rainy Day in New York was completed in 2017 but was widely pulled from distribution amidst controversy. Chalamet and co-star Selena Gomez later donated their salaries from the project to anti-harassment charities, reflecting the uneasy position many actors found themselves in regarding the director’s work during that period.

Epstein’s Role in Bard College Admission The documents also include another striking email from Previn, this one linked to her daughter’s college application. In a 2017 message to Epstein that appears to have been sent from Allen’s email account, Previn thanked him profusely for helping their daughter Bechet Allen secure admission to Bard College in New York. “I think it’s best that Bechet struggles and doesn’t know ahead of time that she got in so that when she gets into Bard she will have sweated it out a bit and will really want to go. Thank you for coming through for us,” she wrote. “I can’t tell you how much this means to me. Woody said when Bechet sets fire to the school they’ll have you to thank.”

Bard College, a respected liberal arts institution in upstate New York, did not immediately comment on the emails when approached by reporters. However, a representative for its president, Leon Botstein, told The New York Times that Epstein was “a serial liar who apparently took credit for the sun rising each day,” and insisted Bechet was admitted based on her own qualifications. Bard admits roughly 40 per cent of applicants, reflective of a competitive but not hyper-exclusive process.

Bechet Allen, who graduated from Bard in 2021 according to public records, has not commented publicly about the correspondence or her parents’ involvement. Likewise, neither Allen nor Previn responded to repeated requests for comment from news outlets.

Broader Context of the Epstein Files The releases come as part of a broader effort by the U.S. Department of Justice to increase transparency around the records connected to Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The files include thousands of communications between Epstein and high-profile figures across politics, business and entertainment. Previous reports have shown that Epstein maintained relationships with powerful individuals long after his initial conviction in 2008.

Other unsealed emails from Previn reveal controversial opinions on high-profile scandals. In a 2016 exchange about disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, Previn described the 15-year-old girl involved in that case as a calculated manipulator, writing that she “knew exactly what she was doing” and calling her a “despicable and disgusting person.”

In a separate 2018 message, she also claimed that the #MeToo movement had “gone too far”, comparing it to excessive Botox use, according to reporting by People.

Previn’s communications also included references to her half-brother, journalist Ronan Farrow, a key figure in the #MeToo movement whose reporting helped expose sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Previn’s tone in some emails suggested animosity toward Farrow and his work, further adding layers to the public’s understanding of her private views.

