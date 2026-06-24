Epstein files: Bill Gates says disgraced financier planned to blackmail him about extramarital affairs

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, earlier this month, told the House Oversight Committee that after he tried to end his relationship with the late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the latter tried to use compromising information regarding Gates' extramarital affairs.

According to a transcript of the closed-door session released Tuesday (local time), Epstein used this information to force his way back into Gates' life but never threatened him explicitly, ABC News reported.

On 10 June, Gates appeared before the panel as it continues with its ongoing probe into US President Donald Trump's administration's handling of its investigations into Epstein.

What did Gates tell the House Committee? According to the transcript, the Microsoft co-founder revealed that Epstein used an adviser to send him "veiled" threats, appeared to instruct the adviser on how to potentially blackmail him, and combined real and fabricated information to gain leverage over the software billionaire.

Referring to documents from the Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in January, Gates said, "I was not blackmailed, but, you know, as you look at these emails, you know, it looks like Mr. Epstein's brainstorming was going in that direction." He further said, "It appears that in many cases he, at least in emails to himself, was sort of rehearsing how either he or he coaching someone else might choose to blackmail me, but none of those messages were ever sent to me."

He also acknowledged having at least three extramarital affairs, though he added that Epstein wasn't involved with any of those women and that he only learned about them after he and Epstein had cut ties.

Gates also told lawmakers that his interactions with Epstein were limited to business and that he never witnessed the wealthy financier commit a crime. He went on to say that he did not suspect that the women who were traveling with Epstein were victims of sex trafficking. When asked about images released in the DOJ's second tranche showing Gates with some of Epstein's victims, he said that the financier occasionally asked to take photographs of Gates with women whom Gates said he believed were Epstein's assistants.

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Addressing the lawmakers, he added, "I have never victimized anyone. While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated."

Gates' remarks on his meetings with Epstein The Microsoft co-founder told the panel that he first met Epstein in 2011 because he thought that the latter's alleged connections with the wealthy could help further the Gates Foundation's global health work. He added that when they first began to meet, he knew of the convicted sex offender's "bad reputation stemming from his criminal conviction," but continued to see him.

"I was aware that he had a criminal conviction," Gates said. "I knew that it was of a sexual nature, but, no, I don't think I knew or dug into the specifics, although I probably should have." He further noted that he became fully aware of the extent of Epstein's crimes in 2018 after the Miami Herald's in-depth reporting on the disgraced financier's deal with federal prosecutors.

Epstein financially supported Gates' ex-girlfriend A Fortune report published in March revealed that Epstein financially supported Gates' reported ex-girlfriend for years. The development came after the DOJ released the second tranche of Epstein files. In an email dated 30 April 2018, which Epstein sent to Larry Cohen, Gates' chief of staff, the former wrote that he had just put Mila Antonova up in one of his Upper East Side apartments for the week. Antonova, a Russian bridge player, said through her attorney to Fortune that she had a relationship with Gates around 2010. She has also been referred to in other reports as his mistress. According to the reports, Epstein provided her with financial assistance over the years and wanted Gates to be aware of his support.