Epstein files: Chilling scribblings, creepy masks, redacted names—fresh photos raise more questions than they answer

Photos from a trove of "never-before-seen" content published by Democrats on Wednesday have revealed cryptic writings inside disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender Jefferey Epstein's private island home, with some suspicious messages possibly alluding to his sex-trafficking ring.

Among the scores of images and videos released by the House Oversight Committee was one that showed Epstein's study.

In the room was a blackboard, which had several words scribbled on it: "political,", "plots," "deception," "power," and "truth" were among them, as was "music".

View full Image Image showing words scribbled on a blackboard in Jeffrey Epstein's study. ( House Oversight Committee )

Some of these words were underlined like "music", while others had lines connecting them.

Some other words written on the board, however, were not decipherable.

Additionally, some other words were redacted from the photos, presumably due to their sensitive nature.

While it's unclear what this chart of words meant, photos showed that it took up one half of the board, stretching from one end to another.

View full Image A photo showing Jeffrey Epstein's study with words scribbled on a black board. ( House Oversight Committee )

What else do the photos show? The dozens of photos released by Democrats give people a fairly detailed view of Epstein's island home, from aerial shots showing the sprawling mansion to views leading up to the house.

View full Image An aerial view showing Epstein's island. ( House Oversight Committee )

Several photos also show the interiors and decor of the convicted child sex offender's mansion, with various paintings and sculptures visible.

View full Image A photo showing a painting from Jeffrey Epstein's residence. ( House Oversight Committee )

Some sculptures were in the Greco-Roman style, while some were in other styles.

View full Image A photo showing sculptures found on the premises of Jeffrey Epstein's residence. ( House Oversight Committee )

A few busts too were found in the mansion.

View full Image Image showing a bust found in Jeffrey Epstein's home. ( House Oversight Committee )

One peculiar photo showed a room with a dentist's chair in the middle, while the walls were adorned with masks.

View full Image A room with a dentist's chair and several masks, found in Jeffrey Epstein's residence. ( House Oversight Committee )

A framed photo released as part of the files also showed Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II.

View full Image A framed photo showing Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Pope John Paul II. ( House Oversight Committee )

Yet another photos showed a landline photo with some names listed on speed dial. Four of those names were redacted.

View full Image A photo showing a landline phone presumably used by Jeffrey Epstein with names on speed dial. Some names are redacted. ( House Oversight Committee )