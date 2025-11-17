Epstein files controversy: House poised to vote; Republican Massie signals over 100 GOP lawmakers could support release

Republican Representative Thomas Massie said Sunday that a significant number of Republicans could vote in favor of legislation forcing the Department of Justice to release all Jeffrey Epstein files.

“There could be 100 or more. I'm hoping to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation when it comes up for a vote,” Massie told ABC News.

Massie was one of four Republicans who defied President Donald Trump by signing a discharge petition that forced the House vote this week.

Concerns over DOJ investigations Massie expressed concerns that ongoing DOJ investigations could be used as a “smokescreen” to block the release of documents.

“If they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can't be released. So this might be a big smokescreen, these investigations… as a last ditch effort to prevent the release of the Epstein files,” Massie said.

Senator Murphy criticizes Trump’s DOJ actions Democratic Senator Chris Murphy also weighed in, calling Trump’s request for Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Democrats “both heartbreaking and totally unsurprising.”

“The Department of Justice has just become a protection racket for Donald Trump and a witch hunt operation against his political opponents. This is why our democracy is in such peril right now… for the first time in our history, the Department of Justice operates in order to try to punish and lock up anybody that criticizes Donald Trump,” Murphy said.

Trump distances himself from Epstein Trump has maintained that he ended his association with Epstein in the early 2000s after allegedly discovering that Epstein “hired away” female staff from Mar-a-Lago.

According to the released emails, Epstein claimed that Trump “knew about the girls” in Epstein’s network. Trump has repeatedly denied knowledge of Epstein’s actions, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the documents as “selectively released emails” intended to “smear” the President.

Upcoming House vote The vote on the release of federal Epstein files is scheduled for Tuesday, with bipartisan attention focused on the potential Republican support that could help secure passage of the legislation.