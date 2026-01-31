Epstein files document mentioning Trump ‘disappears’, then restored: minor girl 'forced to perform oral sex'

Sexual assault allegations against US President Donald Trump reportedly "disappeared" from the Epstein files within hours of them being published, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

The file was later restored. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) told The Telegraph: “This document was down due to overload and is back online.”

Todd Blanche, the deputy US attorney general, also reportedly admitted that the team tasked with reviewing the documents would inevitably have made mistakes and would “immediately correct any redaction errors”.

On Friday, the Department of Justice released its latest, and likely the last tranche, of files related to investigations into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The files were released more than a month after the missed deadline set by Congress. They include more than three million pages, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

Allegations against Donald Trump US President Donald Trump is mentioned hundreds of times in the newly released files. Trump had a friendship with Epstein, but he says it soured many years ago.

One document, that had allegedly “disappeared”, in the 'Epstein files' contains a series of uncorroborated tips about Trump, reportedly collated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in August last year.

The "Complaint Summary" on the document claimed, made by an “unidentified female friend”, that a 13- or 14-year-old girl was forced to perform oral sex on the president decades ago.

It reads, "...an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ. The friend told...that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred.

It was further alleged that "the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex."

"The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein," the claim read.

Trump, White House deny claims Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and even denied any knowledge of his sex crimes.

Moreover, the White House warned the Epstein files “may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos” because the administration had turned over “everything that was sent to the FBI by the public”.

The DOJ's news release accompanying the new batch of files stated that: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

The US Justice Department said, "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already."