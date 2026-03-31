Epstein files fallout? Warren Buffet says he has not spoken to Bill Gates since the ‘whole thing was unveiled’

Warren Buffett reportedly said that he has not spoken to Bill Gates “since the whole thing” with the Jeffrey Epstein files “was unveiled."
“I haven’t talked to him at all since the whole thing was unveiled,” Buffett told CNBC on Tuesday. “I don’t want to be in a position where I know things ... to be called as a witness,” he added.
Disgraced financer Jeffrey Epstein financially supported Microsoft founder Bill Gates' reported ex-girlfriend for years – Fortune reported earlier this month — citing the last tranche of Epstein files that were released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).
The Berkshire Hathaway founder reportedly spoke at length about Jeffrey Epstein – whose ties with Gates and other high-profile people including Tesla boss Elon Musk, others sparked controversy – as the details of their relationships have emerged, as the Epstein files were made public in recent months.
When asked if e was still good friends with Bill Gates, Buffett reportedly spoke fondly of their history as friends, mentioned CNBC's report.
However, he also told the outlet: “I think until it gets cleared up, it doesn’t make sense to do a lot of talking. “I don’t want to be under oath.”
Speaking about the late convicted sex offender, Buffet further said that Jeffrey Epstein “must have been the con man of all time,” who – he claimed — had a ‘way of conning everybody.’
He further went on to say that Gates could have invited him to New York to meet Epstein, but fortunately did not.
“I got him to thank for not doing that,” CNBC quoted Buffet as saying. “But you can’t get away from what happened either," he added.
Extramarital affairs, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and antibiotics had been associated with Bill Gates — as per the fresh cache of Epstein files that were released by the DOJ in January 2026.
In a draft email among the documents, Epstein claimed that the Microsoft co-founder had asked one of his advisers to provide him with medicine to treat sexually transmitted diseases — the consequences of “sex with Russian girls.”
Days later – in February — Gates apologised to the staff of the Gates Foundation over his ties to Epstein and acknowledged that he had two affairs with Russian women that the late offender later discovered, but that they didn’t involve Epstein’s victims, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier.
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