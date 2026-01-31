Epstein files: Document alleges ex-US President George Bush ‘raped’ victim – what we know

The name of Former US President George Bush has allegedly appeared in the latest tranche of Epstein Files released by the US authorities, media reports suggest.

The files linked to Jeffrey Epstein include a reference to “George Bush 1” in a complaint filed with the New York Police Department, according to reporting on the documents.

However, it remains unclear if it refers to Bush or George HW Bush, who was also the President of the US. The mention has reignited online attention and prompted fresh scrutiny of what the files actually show — and what they do not.

Epstein files explained: What the newly released DOJ documents say about George Bush The latest tranche contains police reports, witness statements and investigative notes in which a purported victim’s account names several high‑profile figures.

In one document, an email or interview summary records the victim saying he “was also raped by George Bush 1,” and the name appears as a referenced party rather than in Epstein’s own logs. The files also include other sensational claims attributed to the same source.

On social media platform X, a user shared the screenshots from the document showing an email correspondence which contains the purported Epstein victim's account notes “Thanks M, I didn't realize Bush raped him too. Ok.”

It also mentions some more details like - While on this yacht he witnessed African American males having sex with white blonde females, all of whom were bleeding during intercourse.

“He was a victim of a type of ritualistic sacrifice in which his feet were cut with a scimitar but left no scarring. On the yacht he witnessed babies being dismembered, their intestines removed, and individuals eating the feces from these intestines,” it adds.

LiveMint, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

Epstein Files: Names of Mira Nair, Bill Clinton, Jeff Bezos also appear According to a report, the name of film director Mira Nair, mother of New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, has also appeared in the files. She allegedly attended an afterparty at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's house for her film "Amelia".

The newly released documents contain an email dated 21 October 2009, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein right after she left Maxwell's party, which she said was also attended by former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film,” the publicist's email read as cited by New York Post.

Also Read | Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace

“Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair...etc. Film received tepid reaction though women like it much more...Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportswear department...very weird,” the email read.

“Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg,” the email continued as cited by the US media outlet.

Maxwell, Epstein's former partner, was convicted of sex trafficking a minor and other charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison.