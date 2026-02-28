Epstein files: Hillary Clinton was ‘screaming, unhinged’; hope Bill will be more composed, says Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican, claimed that Hillary Clinton reacted “unhinged” when questioned about provocative photos of Bill Clinton that surfaced in the Jeffrey Epstein files, the New York Post reported.

The Clintons have been facing intense scrutiny after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of documents in connection with Epstein, the late and convicted sex offender. The latest tranche of files, which included over three million pages and 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos, brought to light Epstein's financial dealings, his contacts, and his associations with several prominent figures, including former US President Bill Clinton, who will testify on Friday (local time).

Hillary Clinton's testimony Mace said that Hillary Clinton was screaming and was unhinged, and added that she hopes that Bill Clinton is less unhinged today than his wife was yesterday.

Mace, who questioned Hillary on Thursday (local time) about her feelings when she saw the photos, which were released by the DOJ, said that Hillary reportedly replied, "We’re not here to discuss my feelings.”

Hillary Clinton testified in a closed-door deposition and claimed that she had "no idea" about Epstein's crimes, adding, “I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that.”

The wife of the former US President accused Republicans of performing "partisan political theater" through their questions. Following her deposition, she told reporters in New York that she answered all questions as honestly as she could, based on what she knew. She also complained that Republicans strayed off the topic and kept asking her about UFOs and the now-debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

Bill Clinton-Epstein ties The release of Epstein files has brought back the former President into the spotlight, who, like many other high-profile figures have denied any wrongdoing.

The documents, which were released on January 30, highlighted Bill Clinton's name, who, however, has maintained that he broke ties with Epstein before he was convicted in 2008 on charges of solicitation for prostitution.

The files have revealed several previously unseen photographs, in one of which the two can be seen smiling backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Hong Kong.

In another photograph, Clinton can be seen in a hot tub; a part of that image, however, is obscured by a black rectangle. In a third image, the former US President can be seen in a swimming pool with a woman.

Clinton, in his 2024 memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House, expressed regret over his association with Epstein and added that he had no information regarding the crimes that he was committing.

While he has not been accused of any crime or wrongdoing and hasn't been formally probed, the disclosures show how Clinton's world collided with Epstein's in the early 2000s, who used the latter's plane for his Clinton Foundation-related humanitarian work.