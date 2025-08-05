Jeffrey Epstein probe: House committee subpoenas Bill and Hillary Clinton, ex-DOJ and FBI officials

The House Oversight Committee has issued sweeping subpoenas to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), former Presidents and top law enforcement officials as part of its intensifying investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network — a case that continues to reverberate through U.S. politics.

On Tuesday, the committee subpoenaed the DOJ for full access to its investigative files on Epstein, aiming to uncover potential connections to President Donald Trump and other high-ranking officials. The Republican-led panel also subpoenaed former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for sworn depositions, alongside eight former top law enforcement officials, including ex-attorneys general and FBI directors.

Targeting top officials across Administrations Those summoned for testimony include six former attorneys general — Merrick Garland, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, and Alberto Gonzales — as well as former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller.

The committee has also requested communications between the Biden administration and the DOJ regarding Epstein, indicating a bipartisan push to uncover potential interference or suppression of information.

Democratic support signals bipartisan momentum While the effort was largely driven by Republican lawmakers, Democrats played a key role in initiating the subpoena for DOJ files through a subcommittee vote. Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, emphasized the importance of transparency.

“Today was an important step forward in our fight for transparency regarding the Epstein files and our dedication to seeking justice for the victims," said Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, and Summer Lee, who initiated the subpoena, in a joint statement. “Now, we must continue putting pressure on the Department of Justice until we actually receive every document.”

Spotlight on Ghislaine Maxwell The committee had earlier sought to question Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate, who is currently serving a sentence for trafficking underage girls. However, Chairman James Comer has said her deposition may be delayed until the Supreme Court rules on her appeal, in which she claims she was wrongfully prosecuted.

Epstein files remain a flashpoint Epstein’s 2019 death in a Manhattan jail, ruled a suicide, continues to fuel conspiracy theories about powerful individuals who may have been involved in his network. Despite Trump's efforts to move past the DOJ’s limited public disclosures, lawmakers from both parties — and many within Trump’s political base — have sustained pressure to release more information.