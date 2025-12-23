Epstein files include ‘untrue and sensationalist’ allegations against Trump, US Justice Department says

The US Justice Department on Tuesday (December 23) said that the latest batch of government files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contain “untrue and sensationalist” claims against President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, the DOJ said some of the allegations included in the documents lacked credibility and were submitted at a politically sensitive time.

Claims submitted ahead of 2020 election: DOJ “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the Justice Department said.

The department did not specify which allegations it was referring to, nor did it provide further details about the nature of the claims.

‘Would have been weaponized’: DOJ Questioning the credibility of the allegations, the Justice Department suggested that they would have been used politically if they were legitimate.

“If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the department said.

Epstein files under renewed scrutiny The remarks come amid renewed public attention on documents related to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. The release of additional records has sparked fresh scrutiny of individuals named in the files, though inclusion does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

DOJ releases new Epstein documents highlighting Trump jet travel The US Justice Department on Tuesday (December 23) released a fresh batch of documents from its investigation into late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including emails suggesting President Donald Trump traveled aboard Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously has been reported.”

The release includes around 30,000 pages, many heavily redacted, along with dozens of video clips, some allegedly shot inside a federal detention center. Epstein died in 2019 in a New York jail, a death officially ruled a suicide.

Emails show multiple Trump flights on Epstein jet One email, dated January 7, 2020, from an unidentified prosecutor in New York, stated that flight records indicated Trump had flown on Epstein’s private jet eight times during the 1990s, exceeding what investigators had previously known.

The email noted that at least four of those flights included Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls.

Redacted passengers and possible witnesses According to the email, one flight included only three passengers—Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old woman whose name was redacted.

Photo of Trump and Maxwell found in Bannon data Another email, dated 2021, stated that someone reviewing data obtained from Steve Bannon’s cellphone had found an “image of Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell.” The government redacted the photo in the released files.

Key takeaways

Trump is reported to have flown on Epstein’s private jet eight times during the 1990s.

Ghislaine Maxwell was reportedly on at least four of those trips.

Certain passenger names and a photo of Trump with Maxwell were redacted from the documents.