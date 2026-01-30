Epstein Files latest release: What's been disclosed and what's excluded

The Justice Department on Friday made public additional records from its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, continuing disclosures required under a law aimed at shedding light on what the government knew about the wealthy financier’s sexual abuse of young girls and his connections with influential figures.

The records were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed after months of public and political pressure that mandates the government to make public its files on the late financier and his associate and former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

What's been disclosed? Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department has released more than 3 million pages of documents as part of the latest disclosure related to Epstein, along with over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The materials, which have been uploaded to the department’s website, include a portion of the millions of pages that officials said were held back when documents were first made public in December.

Maxwell’s US naturalisation certificate, as seen by BBC, lists her home address as Little St James Island, which Epstein bought in 1998. Under the occupation section, she is recorded as being employed by Epstein, with the title “manager".

Among the documents, found in dataset 10, is a PDF of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's registration in the Joint Automated Booking System, the system used to register alleged offenders after they are arrested.

The 2020 file contains a photo of Maxwell wearing what appears to be a prison-issued orange jumpsuit. It also lists other personal details, comprising her full name, aliases, and a redacted home address in Bradford, New Hampshire. The file further consists of the charges filed against her, such as sexual exploitation of a minor, perjury, and transport interstate for sexual activity, it noted.

What is excluded? Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche outlined the types of material that were excluded from the latest release. He mentioned the omitted content includes information containing victims’ personal details, medical records, any material involving child sexual abuse, items that could compromise ongoing investigations, and content showing death or physical violence, reported BBC.